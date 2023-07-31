CNBC Daily Open: More signs the Fed might stop hiking

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Cooling inflation

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index rose just 3% year-over-year in June, and 0.2% from a month ago. Stripping out food and energy prices, core PCE was 4.1%, the lowest annual increase since September 2021, and rose 0.2% from May. The Federal Reserve follows the PCE closely because it tracks how people spend their money, instead of just how much goods cost.

Positive momentum for stocks

U.S. stocks rose Friday, giving all major indexes a winning week on the back of positive economic data. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.47%, and has breached the 20,000 level for the first time in over a month, at the time of publication.

Mixed activity for China's economy

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index factory activity came in at 49.3 in July. That means factory activity contracted for a fourth consecutive month. The silver lining: activity expanded slightly when compared with June and was higher than expected. Non-manufacturing PMI was 51.5, signaling an expansion — but it was the slowest pace of growth this year.

India in lieu of China

As China's economy grinds on, there's less demand for commodities globally. But India's economic growth — which is forecast to outstrip China's by the end of this decade — might make up for some of that shortfall in demand, according to ANZ. Oil, coal, steel and iron are commodities most likely to benefit from India's growth, the bank said.

[PRO] Jobs, Apple and Amazon

What's next after the Dow Jones Industrial Average's historic 13-day run of gains? That depends on the July jobs report, out Friday, and earnings reports from Big Tech companies Apple and Amazon. CNBC Pro's Sarah Min breaks down what analysts are expecting from those data points releasing this week.