This is the biggest risk to the market rally through year-end, Raymond James says

As stocks look to cap a winning month and enter a seasonally weak period for investors, Raymond James highlighted one big risk to the market performance for the rest of the year, in a note to investors over the weekend. Wall Street is coming off of a winning week after the latest blast of earnings showed stronger-than-expected performance from the likes of Meta and Alphabet . Further, June's core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 4.1% from a year ago, the lowest annual rate since September 2021 and a decline from the 4.6% reading in May. "It's clear that core inflation is coming down fast with the Fed funds rate 2-3% above these figures," said Raymond James equity strategist Tavis McCourt. "The biggest (and maybe only) risk to this disinflation trend is commodity inflation re-emerging once again, and commodities are up ~10% since late May, so we expect the market to focus very intently on commodity trends through the rest of 2023," he added. Commodity prices were mixed last week. Silver declined about 1.5% for its worst week since June 23, while copper gained 2.8%. -CNBC's Michael Bloom and Chris Hayes contributed to this report.