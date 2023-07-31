This may be the most bullish note we've seen on Nvidia — signaling what's next for the stock

In his weekly commentary, Jim Cramer talked about what makes this market so hard. It's the divergent views between market strategists and equity analysts. Strategists are focused on macro-level data points such as inflationary readings, the yield curve in the bond market, and housing strength whereas equity analysts care about supply and demand dynamics to determine the ability to generate one thing that really matters to stock investors like us, and that is profits. We obviously fall much more into the equity analyst line of thinking. As members know, even when it comes to gauging the state of the economy, we think earnings calls provide far more insight than backward-looking economic data releases.
Take Club stock Nvidia (NVDA) for example.