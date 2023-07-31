Trump loses bid to boot Georgia DA, grand jury report on 2020 election probe

Donald Trump on Monday lost his latest effort to quash a special Georgia grand jury report and disqualify the Atlanta district attorney who is considering whether to criminally charge him with interfering in the state's 2020 election.

The ruling by a Superior Court judge marked the second time this month that Trump has lost an effort to have Fulton County DA Fani Willis disqualified.

Willis said over the weekend that her investigation is proceeding as planned.

"I've made a commitment to the American people but most importantly, the citizens of Fulton County that we were going to be making some big decisions regarding the election investigation, and that I would do that before September the first of 2023 and I'm gonna hold true that commitment," she told an Atlanta CNN affiliate on Saturday.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania that same day, Trump said he expected Willis to indict him.

Willis is investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to get Georgia officials to reverse his election loss to President Joe Biden in the state in 2020. Trump, who is White, has repeatedly lashed out at Willis, who is Black, by calling her a "racist."

Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney wrote in his ruling Monday that neither Trump nor Cathleen Latham, who was an "alternate" elector for Trump in 2020, had legal standing to challenge the grand jury report and the role of Willis.

McBurney said Trump's alleged "injuries" that he would suffer if his motion was not granted "are either insufficient or else speculative and unrealized."

"They are insufficient because, while being the subject (or even target) of a highly publicized criminal investigation is likely an unwelcome and unpleasant experience, no court ever has held that that status alone provides a basis for the courts to interfere with or halt the investigation," McBurney wrote.

"Trump knew this, and now Latham does too," wrote the judge.

Moreover, the lack of any indictment in the case so far means there is no "genuine controversy" yet "to confer standing" to either Trump or Latham.

That soon could change.