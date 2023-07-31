Britain angers climate campaigners after committing to issue hundreds of new oil and gas licenses

"Now more than ever, it's vital that we bolster our energy security," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday.

The U.K. government on Monday provoked outrage from environmental groups after it confirmed plans to grant hundreds of new oil and gas licenses for the North Sea.

According to authorities, the move will protect over 200,000 jobs and boost the country's energy independence at a time of geopolitical instability following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It's expected that the first of the new licenses will be issued this fall.

Alongside new drilling for fossil fuels, the government also confirmed the locations of two new "clusters" for carbon capture usage and storage.

These will be located in northeast Scotland and the Humber, in England, and complement two previously-announced CCUS clusters. CCUS has its advocates, but the technology is divisive and has been questioned by environmental organizations.

"Now more than ever, it's vital that we bolster our energy security and capitalise on that independence to deliver more affordable, clean energy to British homes and businesses," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

"Even when we've reached net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will come from oil and gas," he added. "But there are those who would rather that it come from hostile states than from the supplies we have here at home."