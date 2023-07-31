Treasury yields little changed as investors assess inflation outlook

At 4:37 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up by less than one basis point to 3.9767%. The 2-year Treasury was down by less than a basis point to 4.8890%.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday as investors digested the latest inflation data, which could affect Federal Reserve monetary policy, and considered the outlook for the economy.

Investors considered what could be next for inflation and Fed monetary policy, especially regarding interest rates.

That comes after Friday's reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed's favored inflation gauge — suggested that inflation is cooling. On a monthly basis, the PCE was in line with expectations from economists previously surveyed by Dow Jones at 0.2% for June.

The core PCE, which excludes food and energy, was up by 4.1% on an annual basis, just below the anticipated 4.2%, marking the lowest level since September 2021.

Many investors took that as a sign that the Fed may be able to pause or end its interest rate-hiking campaign as soon as elevated rates appear to be working to cool the economy and ease inflation.

Earlier last week, the central bank hiked rates by a further 25 basis points, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that further policy decisions would be data-dependent.

In the week ahead, investors are waiting for the latest JOLTs job openings figures on Tuesday, followed by ADP's employment change data and July's jobs report. The numbers could further inform the Fed's policy moves as they could provide hints about whether tightness in the labor market is easing.

Elsewhere, preliminary euro zone inflation data is due Monday and expected to show that pressures from rising prices are cooling, and the Bank of England is set to make an interest rate decision on Thursday.