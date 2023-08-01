Barbara Corcoran used this tactic to buy a $800,000 luxury trailer in California that wasn't for sale

As one of the original sharks on ABC's "Shark Tank," Barbara Corcoran is used to negotiating when she wants to land a deal.

And having that skill has also come in handy when it's come time for Corcoran to buy a new home.

In a video tour released on YouTube last week, the real estate mogul gave host Caleb Simpson a look inside her Los Angeles mobile home. Corcoran bought the two-and-a-half-bedroom, two-bathroom trailer with a terrace and view of the Pacific Ocean for $800,000.

Corcoran says that when she first saw the double-wide trailer, it wasn't for sale, but she was able to convince the previous owner to sell using a tactic that she says many people wouldn't think to use.

"I knocked on the door, she said, 'I'm not selling, but I'll sell in a year,' I said, 'No, I really want it now; I said, 'What if you could use it whenever you want?' But she said, 'What you do mean? next year?' I said, 'Whenever you want you, you come back and use the place for your life,'" Corcoran said. "She's about my age. She said, 'Yeah, that would be good,' and she sold it to me. I've gotten a lot of vacation homes with that line."