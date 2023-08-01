CNBC Investing Club

Caterpillar hits an all-time high, delivering big on an item that sank the stock last quarter

Zev Fima@zevfima
A Caterpillar (Cat) Excavator is seen working at a construction site near the New York Harbor in Brooklyn, New York, March 4, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Club holding Caterpillar (CAT) delivered another strong quarter before the opening bell Tuesday, sparking a much-deserved rally of more than 8% to an all-time high above $287 per share.