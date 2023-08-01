Coinbase shares can rally more than 40%, Canaccord Genuity says

Canaccord Genuity sees a stronger future for Coinbase , doubling its price target on the stock even as the crypto industry navigates legal troubles. The firm maintained its buy rating on Coinbase and hiked its forecast on the stock to $140 per share from $70, suggesting a nearly 42% upside from Monday's closing price. "While Coinbase remains a crypto lightning rod in many respects, we cannot but see the company gaining material momentum across a variety of different fronts," Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi said in a Monday note. Coinbase has faced its fair share of legal issues recently. A Manhattan federal judge said in an opinion Monday that cryptocurrencies are considered securities regardless of how they are sold. The decision, which could have broad implications on crypto legislation and litigation, further complicates the Securities and Exchange Commission's litigation with Coinbase. The SEC has alleged that Coinbase engaged in the unregistered offer and sale of securities, while Coinbase denies that it has listed crypto asset securities. That said, the analyst noted that leading asset managers recently have entered into surveillance sharing agreements with Coinbase in their BTC ETF applications, which could bolster the stock. Coinbase reported earlier this year first-quarter revenue that was up 22% from the prior quarter. The crypto exchange's subscription and services revenue also came in at par with its trading revenue. Vafi said this leads him to see less volatility in the company's business model moving forward. "We like the company's solid execution in Q1 with material cost-cutting and more focus on key parts of the business while being nicely profitable. We believe there should be follow-through momentum again in Q2," Vafi added. Shares of Coinbase have gained more than 28% over the past month and are up 160% year to date. However, they lost 6% Tuesday. Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that a Manhattan federal judge said in an opinion Monday that cryptocurrencies are considered securities regardless of how they are sold. A previous version misstated the day. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.