Cramer breaks down July's top 15 stocks in the Russell 1000

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors about market froth and gave his take on the top 15 performers in the Russell 1000 during the month of July.

Froth can be a hard market condition to define, but it usually occurs when an asset's price starts to rise beyond its intrinsic value, Cramer said.

Sometimes froth happens when the stock of a poorly performing company spikes before the whole enterprise goes under, Cramer said. He pointed to Bed Bath & Beyond stock's series of spikes before the business filed for bankruptcy, as well as Cramer the GameStop short squeeze of 2021, when many investors came together to drastically push up a heavily shorted stock.

"Those are two versions of froth, which again, is a curse word in this business, because froth means lots of people are trying to make money in a completely unsustainable way," Cramer said. "If you want to spot froth, you need to keep an eye on the stocks that are soaring and figure out if there's anything real behind those moves or if they're phony."

To help investors spot market froth, Cramer discussed July's top 15 stocks in the Russell 1000, a benchmark index that ranks the top 1,000 companies in the U.S. by market capitalization.

"When you look at the biggest winners in the Russell 1000 last month, I'm very happy to say that the vast majority of these stocks, aside from QuantumScape and Robinhood, represent real substance, not just thin gruel froth," Cramer said. "I think most are reasonable snap-back stories that deserve their July gains."