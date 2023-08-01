Cramer's Lightning Round: Verizon is 'going nowhere'

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Verizon's year-to-date stock performance.

Verizon : "The fact is is that we don't want to buy a stock just for its dividend, but if it's not growing. Verizon to me has lost its way, I don't think its management is very crisp anymore, and I don't care where you bought it, I care where it's going, and I think it's going nowhere."

Pacwest Bancorp: "Ka-ching! Ka-ching! and congratulations, you are, my friend, a visionary."

U-Haul : "It's a very inexpensive stock, I think you're absolutely right, I like everything you said about it. And I will add to it the fact that I think it is unheralded and is going higher, even though it's already up 30% for the year."

BP : "I thought the earnings were a yawner. I do not buy stocks to yawn, I read my books to yawn. I don't buy stocks to yawn. I don't think there's anything there that is exciting. I say ix-nay BP-nay."

Evolv: "You've got a good one, too, but Leidos, LDOS, is my favorite."

