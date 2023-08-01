Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Verizon is 'going nowhere'

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Verizon's year-to-date stock performance.

Verizon: "The fact is is that we don't want to buy a stock just for its dividend, but if it's not growing. Verizon to me has lost its way, I don't think its management is very crisp anymore, and I don't care where you bought it, I care where it's going, and I think it's going nowhere."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Pacwest Bancorp's year-to-date stock performance.

Pacwest Bancorp: "Ka-ching! Ka-ching! and congratulations, you are, my friend, a visionary."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
U-Haul's year-to-date stock performance.

U-Haul: "It's a very inexpensive stock, I think you're absolutely right, I like everything you said about it. And I will add to it the fact that I think it is unheralded and is going higher, even though it's already up 30% for the year."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
BP's year-to-date stock performance.

BP: "I thought the earnings were a yawner. I do not buy stocks to yawn, I read my books to yawn. I don't buy stocks to yawn. I don't think there's anything there that is exciting. I say ix-nay BP-nay."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Evolv's year-to-date stock performance.

Evolv: "You've got a good one, too, but Leidos, LDOS, is my favorite."

Lightning Round: Verizon has lost its way, says Jim Cramer
watch now
VIDEO5:3205:32
Lightning Round: Verizon has lost its way, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com