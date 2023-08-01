LIVE UPDATES
European markets to open mixed ahead of slew of earnings
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
LONDON — European markets are poised to open mixed on Tuesday as investors look ahead to a busy week of earnings after logging a winning month in July.
European markets
The Stoxx 600 closed slightly higher Monday, aided by health-care stocks and a report showing euro zone inflation eased further in July. The pan-European benchmark gained 1.9% on the month, according to Eikon data.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday as China's factory activity fell into contraction territory for the first time since April, according to the Caixin survey compiled by S&P Global.
Stateside, U.S. futures traded near the flatline after wrapping up a winning earnings month. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both notched their fifth consecutive positive months, jumping 3.1% and 4.1% in July, respectively. The blue-chip Dow also added about 3.4%.
Back in Europe, earnings are due from Euroapi, Uniper, Daimler Truck, DHL Deutsche Post, Covestro, BP, HSBC, Travis Perkins and Diageo. Euro zone unemployment data will also be posted.
European stocks head for mixed open
European stocks were seen opening in mixed territory Tuesday, according to IG data.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen down 2 points at 7,697, with France's CAC 40 higher by 1 point at 7,505 and Germany's DAX up by 7 points at 16,471.
— Karen Gilchrist
Busiest earnings week begins
Second-quarter earnings season may be more than halfway through, but a packed week of crucial reports is about to kick into high gear.
Monday ushers in the busiest week of the earnings period, with almost a third of the S&P 500 reporting over the next few days, and results from more than 160 components. Headline reports from Amazon and Apple are slated for Thursday.
Earnings from popular semiconductor names Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm are on deck, along with healthcare stocks Merck, Pfizer, Amgen and CVS Health. Reports from travel-related names Uber, Airbnb, Expedia and Norwegian Cruise Line are also due.
— Samantha Subin, Robert Hum
— Ganesh Rao
— Weizhen Tan
Hong Kong's economy expands less than expected in second quarter
Hong Kong's gross domestic product for the second quarter rose 1.5% year-on-year, according to advance estimates, sharply lower than the 3.6% rise expected in a Reuters poll.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the city's GDP fell 1.3%, also in contrast to the 1% growth expected in the Reuters poll.
These data was also weaker compared with the first quarter GDP, which saw a 2.9% rise year-on-year and a 5.4% growth quarter-on-quarter.
— Lim Hui Jie
China's factory activity contracts for the first time since April: Caixin survey
China's factory activity fell into contraction territory for the first time since April, according to the Caixin survey compiled by S&P Global.
The purchasing managers index came in at 49.2 in July, in contrast to the 50.3 figure expected by economists polled by Reuters.
A PMI reading of above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.
The Caixin survey comes a day after official statistics showed that the country's factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month, with a PMI reading of 49.3.
— Lim Hui Jie