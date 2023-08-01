European markets to open mixed ahead of slew of earnings

LONDON — European markets are poised to open mixed on Tuesday as investors look ahead to a busy week of earnings after logging a winning month in July.

The Stoxx 600 closed slightly higher Monday, aided by health-care stocks and a report showing euro zone inflation eased further in July. The pan-European benchmark gained 1.9% on the month, according to Eikon data.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday as China's factory activity fell into contraction territory for the first time since April, according to the Caixin survey compiled by S&P Global.

Stateside, U.S. futures traded near the flatline after wrapping up a winning earnings month. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both notched their fifth consecutive positive months, jumping 3.1% and 4.1% in July, respectively. The blue-chip Dow also added about 3.4%.

Back in Europe, earnings are due from Euroapi, Uniper, Daimler Truck, DHL Deutsche Post, Covestro, BP, HSBC, Travis Perkins and Diageo. Euro zone unemployment data will also be posted.