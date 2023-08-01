Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, Aug. 1 1. The S & P 500 and Nasdaq closed out July on five-month winning streaks. The Dow also had a strong month for its fourth positive month in the past five. The three stock benchmarks are set for modest pullbacks at Tuesday's open on a big day for earnings. Dow stocks Merck (MRK) and Caterpillar (CAT) are both higher. 2. Club name Caterpillar delivers second-quarter beats on earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. The heavy equipment maker guides Q3 sales higher on a year-over-year basis but lower quarter over quarter. 3. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), also a Club holding, reports a smaller-than-expected loss in the second quarter and a slight revenue beat. The tool company raises the low-end but narrows guidance range for full-year EPS: 70 cents to $1.30 versus the prior breakeven to $2 and compared to 94-cent estimate. 4. Uber (UBER) is EBITDA positive. (EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). While short of expectations on overall revenue, second-quarter gross bookings at the rides and food delivery company rose 16%. One of the very few in that vintage that has succeeded. Uber up more than 2% ahead of open. 5. Big pharma. Pfizer (PFE) beats on Q2 earnings but revenue misses as Covid product sales sink. Full-year guidance for non-Covid revenue growth: 6% to 8%. Merck beats on revenue boosted by Keytruda sales but posts quarterly loss due to Prometheus deal. New guidance for full-year EPS gets a haircut to a range of $2.95 to $3.05, which now includes Prometheus charge. But exceeds estimates, even at low end. 6. JetBlue (JBLU) shares down 6% as the airline cuts full-year outlook and warns of possible loss in current quarter as travelers look to go overseas and its partnership with American Airlines (AAL) ends. Slight EPS beat in JetBlue's reported second quarter and a revenue match. 7. Silly season? We have had more short squeezes than I have seen in ages, and I think that they are related to the recognition that there is no recession coupled with the meme influence of betting against short-sellers like they did with GameStop (GME). Constant. The newest meme stock Tupperware (TUP), going straight up more than 700% since its 52-week low of 61 cents per share on July 20. 8. SoFi (SOFI): one of many companies that were able to open new accounts during the banking chaos that started in March after Silicon Valley Bank's failure touched off others. That turned out to be a seminal event. Other beneficiaries of those who needed small loans: Affirm (AFRM) and Upstart (UPST), which have had giant short squeezes. 9. Atlantic Equities comes out with a timely piece on the bank valuations: Likes Club names Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS); gives price target bumps. JPMorgan (JPM) gets PT hike. Goldman Sachs (GS) price target also boosted at Atlantic Equities, which also goes to neutral from underweight (hold from sell). GS has lagged until this year and has come on strong, one of the best performers in the Dow. 10. Molson Coors (TAP) fantastic. Readthrough from TAP quarter fantastic for Club name and beer giant Constellation Brands (STZ). Constellation is a killer here, and I really think that we have a stock that can go still higher. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

