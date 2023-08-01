Job market is undergoing an 'immaculate cooling,' says economist — but there are pockets of heat

The job market is cooling. Though it remains strong — and workers still have leverage — their power doesn't seem to be as broad-based as it was earlier in the pandemic, say labor experts.

These days, whether employees still enjoy considerable leverage — to find a new job or get a raise, for example — "depends on what industry workers are in," said Daniel Zhao, lead economist at career site Glassdoor.

"That's a different response than might have been given in 2021 or 2022, when the market seemed to be hot all over the place," Zhao said.

Job openings surged to historic highs as the U.S. economy started to reopen after a pandemic-era lull. Americans, buoyed by their job prospects, also quit their jobs at a record pace, a trend that came to be known as the "great resignation." Wage growth surged at the fastest rate in decades amid stiff competition for labor; layoffs dropped to historic lows.

Put simply: Workers across the economy enjoyed unprecedented job security.

Evidence suggests that dynamic is gradually easing.

Job openings fell slightly in June to about 9.6 million — still well above historical norms but down from more than 12 million at their peak in March 2022, according to the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey issued Tuesday.