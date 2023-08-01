Phoenix suffers a record 31 straight days of 110-degree highs, and more heat is on the way

On Monday, Phoenix finally stopped adding new notches to its record of consecutive days with heat of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, but more hot days are just around the corner.

The high temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 108 degrees on Monday, according to a social media post from the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

That high on Monday ended the 31-day record of consecutive days of high temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

The 31-day streak blew past the previous record of 18 consecutive days set in 1974, according to the NWS

While the reprieve was desperately welcome, temperatures are due to start climbing again on Wednesday, the NWS said in its Tuesday bulletin.

"Wednesday will mark the start of a warming trend with high temperatures eventually expected to once again top 110 degrees over much of the lower deserts by Friday. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for much of south-central Arizona from Friday through Sunday," the National Weather Service said.

Phoenix is used to hot weather in the summer, but global warming trends have added heat, according to research from scientists at the World Weather Attribution, an organization that quantifies how much of an extreme weather event is attributable to climate change.

"Researchers found that the Southwest heat wave in July was almost 4° Fahrenheit warmer as a result of climate change," Erinanne M. Saffell, the Arizona State Climatologist and Director of the Arizona State Climate Office, told CNBC, referring to the research from the World Weather Attribution scientists.

The heat in Phoenix was also a result of a stubborn weather pattern called a "heat dome," lack of rain, and what Saffell called "an extreme heat island," where buildings, roads and the infrastructure of urban areas contribute to higher temperatures than more rural areas.