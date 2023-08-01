LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures fall after Fitch downgrades U.S. rating, earnings season continues: Live updates
U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday night after Fitch downgraded the U.S.'s long-term ratings and traders continued to assess the latest batch of second quarter earnings results.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid by 75 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.31% and 0.38%, respectively.
Fitch Ratings lowered the U.S.'s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA Tuesday night, citing "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years."
Advanced Micro Devices rose 2% in extended trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. Meanwhile, SolarEdge Technologies tumbled 12% after missing second-quarter revenue expectations.
Those moves came after a lackluster first day of trading in August in the S&P 500. On Tuesday, the broad market index fell 0.27%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 71.15 points, or 0.2%. At one point during the session, the Dow reached its highest level since February 2022.
Earnings season is more than halfway over with results coming in stronger than expected. Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported, about 82% have posted positive surprises, according to FactSet data. The earnings beats have added to bullish investor sentiment with stocks continuing this year's recovery since the third quarter began.
"I think in the last five or six weeks, the lack of the '23 bear case isn't the only explanation. I think now it's a more more plausible 2024, 2025 bull case," Trivariate Research's Adam Parker told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Tuesday.
"There's an emerging number of possibilities that seems to make people think, 'Alright, maybe 2024 earnings...could represent the beginning of a new multi year trend.' And so that, I think, is gaining steam among investors," Parker added.
CVS Health, Yum! Brands and Humana are set to report earnings before the open Wednesday.
Traders are also anticipating the July ADP jobs report Wednesday before the open. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a 175,000 increase, which would be lower than the 497,000 rise in the prior month.
— CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed to this report.
Fitch downgrades U.S. long-term rating to AA+ from AAA
Fitch Ratings cut the United States' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday, citing an erosion of governance and expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years.
In particular, the agency called out brinksmanship in Washington around debt ceiling negotiations earlier this year. President Joe Biden signed a debt limit deal on June 2, just days prior to the X-date of June 5 – the expected date when the nation could default.
"The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management," Fitch said.
-Darla Mercado
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours
- SolarEdge Technologies — The solar stock dropped 11% in extended trading. SolarEdge missed revenue expectations in its second quarter, posting $991 million compared to the expected $992 million from analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company beat earnings estimates, posting an adjusted $2.62 per share, better than the $2.52 per-share estimate.
- Advanced Micro Devices — The chip stock jumped nearly 4% after Advanced Micro Devices reported better-than-expected quarterly results. AMD reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $5.36 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected per-share earnings of 57 cents on revenue of $5.31 billion.
- Freshworks — Freshworks advanced nearly 14% after reporting second-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations on the top and bottom lines. The software company reported adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $145 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected per-share earnings of 2 cents on revenue of $141 million.
— Sarah Min
Stock futures open lower
U.S. stock futures were lower Tuesday night.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid by 179 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.62% and 0.79%, respectively.
— Sarah Min