CNBC Daily Open: July was great for stocks — and oil

Tepid markets

U.S. markets traded higher Monday as all three major indexes edged up slightly after a winning week. Europe's regional Stoxx 600 index eked out a 0.12% increase on the back of a dip in inflation and higher-than-expected economic growth in the euro zone.

Upbeat euro zone figures

The euro zone reported positive economic data Monday. Inflation in July was 5.3%, 20 basis points lower than June's reading. Separate data showed that the continent's gross domestic product grew 0.3% in the second quarter, higher than the 0.2% forecast. That figure was mostly boosted by Ireland's economy, which expanded 3.3% during the period.

Tighter lending conditions

For the second half of 2023, U.S. banks expect to tighten standards for all loan categories, according to the Federal Reserve's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey. That means credit limits might lower, and auto loans might be harder to get. In the commercial and industrial lending segment, banks are already seeing less demand for loans.

New filing against JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase handled more than $1.1 million in payments from Jeffrey Epstein to "girls or women" even after the bank says it removed the sex offender as a client in 2013, a lawyer for the U.S. Virgin Islands told a judge Monday. The Virgin Islands alleges that JPMorgan facilitated and financially benefited from Epstein's sex trafficking of young women.

[PRO] Where's the S&P 500 going?

The S&P 500 has rallied a remarkable 20% in seven months and is only around 200 points away from its all-time high. CNBC Pro's Bob Pisani explains what drove the S&P to such heights, and where the index is going for the final five months of the year.