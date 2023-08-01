CNBC Daily Open: Oil joined the July stocks rally

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Digesting data

U.S. markets traded higher Monday as all three major indexes edged up. Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was near flat as advance estimates showed the city's second-quarter gross domestic product contracting 1.3% quarter on quarter. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose around 0.7% as the central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 4.1% for the second straight month.

Intrigue in India

Investors are growing interested in India as the country's economy expands and stock market rallies — even amid high inflation. "Whatever the world is grappling with, it's business as usual for India," said Feroze Azeez, deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth. Here are four sectors analysts think are the most appealing for investors.

HSBC's humongous profit

HSBC reported second-quarter earnings that easily beat analysts' expectations. Pre-tax profit of the largest bank in U.K. jumped 89% year-on-year to $8.77 billion, while revenue surged 38% to $16.71 billion. In light of those sterling results, HSBC's board announced they're planning to initiate a share buyback of up to $2 billion.

New filing against JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase handled more than $1.1 million in payments from Jeffrey Epstein to "girls or women" even after the bank says it removed the sex offender as a client in 2013, a lawyer for the U.S. Virgin Islands told a judge Monday. The Virgin Islands alleges that JPMorgan facilitated and financially benefited from Epstein's sex trafficking of young women.

[PRO] Benefiting from bankruptcies

Corporate insolvencies in the U.K. have been rising in recent months. While it's bad news, obviously, for those bankrupt firms, two global stocks stand to gain from the trend — analysts expect one of them to pop 31% over the next 12 months.