Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine and Russia struck by drones overnight; West-led peace talks in the pipeline

Russia said it needs to learn more about the talks set to happen in Saudi Arabia, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal and not scheduled to include a Kremlin delegation. Ukraine has highlighted that Moscow is not welcome.

The discussions are designed to lead to international backing of a peace agreement, favoring Ukraine's position, the WSJ reported.

When asked about the talks, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov allegedly told reporters that Russia would follow the meeting, as the country needs to understand what goals are set and what will be discussed.

"Any attempt to promote a peaceful settlement deserves a positive evaluation," Peskov said, according to a Reuters report.

Peskov did, however, highlight that the Kremlin currently sees no grounds for peace negotiations with Ukraine.

"The Kyiv regime does not want and cannot want peace, as long as it is used exclusively as a tool in the war of the collective West with Russia," he said, as reported by Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram that Ukraine would be glad to see representatives from "all countries that respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" at the meeting.

"We will be infinitely happy if the West, East, South and North work together in this format to restore the world security system," he wrote.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton