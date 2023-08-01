LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine and Russia struck by drones overnight; West-led peace talks in the pipeline
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Both Ukraine and Russia were attacked overnight, with drone strikes targeting Kharkiv and Moscow, according to local authorities.
The world is now looking ahead to a meeting in Saudi Arabia set to take place next week, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Washington and Europe are reportedly hoping the talks, which exclude Russia, will lead to international backing for peace in Ukraine.
A Kremlin spokesperson said Russia will keep an eye on the discussions to evaluate the possibility of a "peaceful settlement," but restated the country currently sees no grounds for peace negotiations with Kyiv.
Overnight attacks: Moscow and Kharkiv struck with drones
Moscow and Kharkiv were attacked overnight, according to Russian and Ukrainian authorities.
An airstrike took place over Moscow, according to the country's Ministry of Defense, but the three drones were destroyed mid-air, according to a post on Telegram, according to a Google translation. One of the drones reportedly lost control and crashed into a non-residential building.
Drones also targeted Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. The drones hit populated areas of the city and one destroyed two floors of a college dormitory, a report by Reuters said. One person was injured in the attack, the report said.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Ukraine and Croatia agree on port usage for grain exports
Croatia has offered its Adriatic and Danube ports for Ukrainian grain exports, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, wrote on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
The talks come after the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17. Russia suspended the U.N.-brokered humanitarian corridor first established in July 2022, which was designed to allow Ukraine, one of the world's top grain exporters, to continue to supply international markets.
The meeting with Croatia's foreign minister, Gordan Grlić-Radman, focused on food security, the Peace Formula, mine clearance, military assistance, and Ukraine's EU and NATO accession, Kuleba said.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Russia wants information about talks in Saudi Arabia; Ukraine says Moscow isn't welcome
Russia said it needs to learn more about the talks set to happen in Saudi Arabia, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal and not scheduled to include a Kremlin delegation. Ukraine has highlighted that Moscow is not welcome.
The discussions are designed to lead to international backing of a peace agreement, favoring Ukraine's position, the WSJ reported.
When asked about the talks, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov allegedly told reporters that Russia would follow the meeting, as the country needs to understand what goals are set and what will be discussed.
"Any attempt to promote a peaceful settlement deserves a positive evaluation," Peskov said, according to a Reuters report.
Peskov did, however, highlight that the Kremlin currently sees no grounds for peace negotiations with Ukraine.
"The Kyiv regime does not want and cannot want peace, as long as it is used exclusively as a tool in the war of the collective West with Russia," he said, as reported by Reuters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram that Ukraine would be glad to see representatives from "all countries that respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" at the meeting.
"We will be infinitely happy if the West, East, South and North work together in this format to restore the world security system," he wrote.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
U.S. and Ukraine to discuss security guarantees as early as next week, Zelenskyy's office says
The U.S. and Ukraine will start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees as early as next week, according to President Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak.
The guarantees would be in place until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, Yermak wrote in a post on Telegram, according to a Google translation.
Ukraine "must secure reliable guarantees for the transition period" before it joins the alliance of countries from Europe and North America, Yermak wrote.
The guarantees would cover defense and financial support, as well as sanctions on Russia.
Ukraine applied for fast-track NATO membership in September 2022 after Moscow said it had annexed four regions of the country.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Russia to continue Ukraine peace talks with China, Brazil and African countries, state media reports
Russia's Foreign Ministry said it would continue to discuss the possibility of a peaceful resolution in Ukraine with China, Brazil, and countries in Africa, Russian state media outlet Ria reported, according to Reuters.
The statement came after a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg last week, at which African leaders encouraged President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
Comoros President Azali Assoumani, head of the African Union, on Thursday called for a "peaceful co-existence" between Russia and Ukraine, Reuters reported.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Russia expects GDP growth of at least 2%, finance minister says
Russian GDP should expand by at least 2% in 2023, according to the country's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who was interviewed by state news agency TASS.
"We see that a number of figures look more optimistic than was originally budgeted," Siluanov said, according to a Google translation.
The federal budget deficit will become clear in the third quarter of the year, Siluanov added, but it is expected to sit between 2% and 2.5% of GDP.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton