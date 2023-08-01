Global food insecurity caused by Russia-Ukraine war tops agenda as U.S. assumes UN Security Council presidency

U.S. Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a joint press conference before a UN Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters on June 23, 2023 in New York City.

WASHINGTON — The United States on Tuesday took the helm of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August, a scheduled presidency that comes as the international body grapples with the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The landmark U.N. brokered agricultural initiative between Ukraine and Russia fell apart last month after nearly a year in place, triggering fears of famine in countries that rely on Ukraine and Russia for bread and other staple foods.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield slammed Moscow's exit from the deal last month, calling it "another blow to the world's most vulnerable."

"This is really another act of cruelty," Thomas-Greenfield said in brief remarks ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting on July 17. "This is what it looks like when one country decides to hold humanity hostage. The bottom line is this: The world needs the Black Sea Grain Initiative. And all member states must come together and urge Russia to reverse its decision; resume negotiations; extend, expand and fully implement this initiative," she added.

Under the deal, more than 1,000 ships carrying nearly 33 million metric tons of agricultural products departed from Ukraine's war-weary Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, previously known as Yuzhny.

The agreement also facilitated the transport of 725,167 tons of wheat on World Food Program ships to some of the most food-insecure countries on earth, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

In recent months, however, Russia had grown increasingly critical of the deal, claiming it is weighted to favor Kyiv over Moscow.

Russia warned that if the Black Sea Grain Initiative did not incorporate fertilizer products into the exports, Moscow would not renew the agreement. Unlike food, fertilizer has yet to depart for global destinations.

"That's not the deal we agreed to on July 22," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an April 26 briefing.

Following Moscow's departure from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russian forces rained missiles on Ukrainian ports and agricultural facilities, sending wheat prices on a three-day spike.

The diplomatic choreography of assuming the Security Council presidency — largely seen as procedural — gives the U.S. the opportunity to set the agenda for debates over the next month.

Thomas-Greenfield will discuss U.S. objectives for the next month during a briefing on Tuesday. Priorities are expected to include the defense of human rights and ways to mitigate food insecurity.

She is also expected to announce a high-level debate on Thursday that will be chaired by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.