We expected more from Starbucks' quarter, but remain believers in the coffee brand

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Starbucks (SBUX) on Tuesday reported a mixed fiscal third quarter, as earnings beat expectations but a slight miss on comparable-sales growth and a small slowdown in the U.S. sent shares about 1% lower in afterhours trading. But Starbucks' reinvention plan is only beginning to take shape, and we're bullish long-term on a brand that remains popular — and ubiquitous — on street corners around the globe.