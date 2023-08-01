We're adding back to our position in this aerospace-focused industrial on a pullback

We're buying 25 shares of Honeywell (HON), at roughly $193.20 each. Following Tuesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 480 shares of HON, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 3.17% from 3.01%. Our purchase of Honeywell , an aerospace-focused industrial, comes as the stock is down about 7% since the company reported quarterly results last week — despite a small beat on Wall Street's forecasts and a guidance raise. We had sold 60 shares in June , and this recent weakness allows us to buy a portion back of what we had jettisoned at a profit. Honeywell's second quarter offered a mixed bag. On the bright side, the company's largest segment, aerospace, is arguably at its strongest ever, with organic sales up 16% year-over-year and margin expansion of 120 basis points. Margins at the aerospace division are some of the strongest in the industry. And the more stock lags peers, the more the value of its aerospace business is underappreciated by the market. However, sales at Honeywell's building technologies unit were flat on an annual basis — a surprise given a surge in sustainability and energy-efficiency investments. But the company's management expects growth to reaccelerate at the unit going into next year. The bigger drag, though, was at the safety and productivity solutions unit, which remains challenged due to weak volumes for warehouse automation projects. Still, Honeywell management predicted the portfolio at that unit is "bouncing on the bottom of the cycle." Once these end markets show signs of improvement, it should lift the overall growth rate of the company —at which point we'll question how the stock was ever trading under $200 a share. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long HON. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

An aircraft engine is being tested at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix. Alwyn Scott | Reuters