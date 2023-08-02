Capitol Police reopening Senate buildings after finding no active threat

Police and emergency personnel stand near the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2023, after unconfirmed reports of an active shooter in the building near the US Capitol.

Capitol Police reopened a Senate office building Wednesday after sweeping the area and finding "no suspicious activity or persons of interest," the House Sergeant at Arms said in a statement.

The order came after the Metropolitan Police Department told CNBC that a report of an active shooter at a Senate office building "appears to be a bad call."

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger at a press conference later Wednesday seemed to agree. "This may have been a bogus call," he said.

The U.S. Capitol Police issued a shelter-in-place order before 3 p.m. for people inside Senate office buildings while its officers responded to a report of a possible active shooter.

The USCP had tweeted that its officers were searching in and around those buildings "in response to a concerning 911 call." The department noted at the time that it had not confirmed reports of gunshots.