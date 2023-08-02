Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold Live Nation Entertainment

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Enovix's year-to-date stock performance.

Enovix: "I'm not recommending these battery plays unless they're making money...I am going to have to say [buzzer]."

RTX's year-to-date stock performance.

RTX: "No...It is in the Bullpen, and I do like it, and Greg Hayes did a good job, but I think this stock has got to meander a little bit."

Plug Power's year-to-date stock performance.

Plug Power: "If it bounces, I want you to to sell, because I've got to tell you, that company has disappointed for so long."

Live Nation Entertainment's year-to-date stock performance.

Live Nation Entertainment: "I think you should hold it... The company is worth a tremendous amount of money, I don't want you to get rid of it."

Vertiv's year-to-date stock performance.

Vertiv: "I don't want you to sell it because I think there is more to be made."

