Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold Live Nation Entertainment

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Enovix: "I'm not recommending these battery plays unless they're making money...I am going to have to say [buzzer]."
RTX: "No...It is in the Bullpen, and I do like it, and Greg Hayes did a good job, but I think this stock has got to meander a little bit."
Plug Power: "If it bounces, I want you to to sell, because I've got to tell you, that company has disappointed for so long."
Live Nation Entertainment: "I think you should hold it... The company is worth a tremendous amount of money, I don't want you to get rid of it."
Vertiv: "I don't want you to sell it because I think there is more to be made."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com