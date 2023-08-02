Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold Live Nation Entertainment

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Enovix's year-to-date stock performance.

Enovix : "I'm not recommending these battery plays unless they're making money...I am going to have to say [buzzer]."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon RTX's year-to-date stock performance.

RTX : "No...It is in the Bullpen, and I do like it, and Greg Hayes did a good job, but I think this stock has got to meander a little bit."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Plug Power's year-to-date stock performance.

Plug Power : "If it bounces, I want you to to sell, because I've got to tell you, that company has disappointed for so long."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Live Nation Entertainment's year-to-date stock performance.

Live Nation Entertainment : "I think you should hold it... The company is worth a tremendous amount of money, I don't want you to get rid of it."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Vertiv's year-to-date stock performance.

Vertiv : "I don't want you to sell it because I think there is more to be made."

