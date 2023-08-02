Disney CEO Bob Iger wants minority partners for ESPN, but landing a deal won't be easy

Disney CEO Bob Iger has taken the unusual step of paying former executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs a consulting fee to help him solve a complex problem: what to do with ESPN.

Mayer and Staggs are the co-CEOs of Candle Media. Both men are close with Iger and have served as informal advisors to him in the past. They're working with ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro on the strategic options for ESPN and, to a lesser degree, Disney's other linear cable networks.

Iger is looking for new ways to jumpstart ESPN because the rate of U.S. cable cancellations has accelerated. In years past, ESPN could still generate revenue growth by increasing programming fees for pay TV distributors, such as Comcast , Charter and DirecTV.

That dynamic no longer exists. As ESPN revenue declines, it will become a larger anchor on Disney's earnings. That has prompted Iger to explore different strategic alternatives.

Iger told CNBC's David Faber last month he has had become more confident about when ESPN will launch a direct-to-consumer product. ESPN's best programming is still exclusive to the linear cable TV bundle. Disney offers many of its lower-rated live games on its ESPN+ streaming service, which costs $9.99 per month.

When ESPN does decide to offer an unbundled subscription service, it will likely cause even more people to cancel pay TV. That's why ESPN has waited so long to go direct to consumer.

Iger declined last month to say when he planned to offer a direct-to-consumer ESPN. It likely won't be in 2023 or 2024, according to people familiar with the matter.

An ESPN spokesman declined to comment.