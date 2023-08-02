CNBC Investing Club

Earnings beat and raise gives this underappreciated U.S. industrial stock the boost it deserves

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
A worker assembles an industrial valve at Emerson Electric's factory in Marshalltown, Iowa, July 26, 2018.
Timothy Aeppel | Reuters

American industrial company Emerson Electric (EMR) delivered a strong quarter before the opening bell Wednesday. The results were complemented by an increase in management's full-year financial forecast. The stock, which has been a laggard this year, was getting a really nice 4% boost.