LIVE UPDATES
Europe markets lower as investors digest earnings and U.S. rating downgrade
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stock markets were lower Wednesday as investors navigate a busy week of earnings and global sentiment drags.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.4% in morning trading, with all sectors and major bourses in negative territory. Mining stocks were the biggest downward pressure on the index, with a drop of 2.1%, while travel and leisure lost 2% and health-care stocks were down 1.9%.
European markets
Fitch Ratings cut the United States' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating Tuesday, pointing to "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years." U.S. stock futures opened lower after the downgrade, while Asia-Pacific markets tumbled Wednesday morning on the news.
The Stoxx 600 closed 0.9% lower Tuesday, with all major bourses and sectors ending the session in negative territory.
Euro zone inflation data beat expectations Monday, with economic activity picking up in the second quarter of this year.
Siemens health subsidiary down almost 7% on third-quarter operating profit
Siemens Healthineers fell to the bottom of the pan-European Stoxx 600 index in morning trade with a 6.8% drop following a third-quarter profit decline.
The company reported an unexpected drop in quarterly operating profit and highlighted that its cancer therapy-focused Varian segment was held back by delivery challenges.
Health-care stocks more widely were down 1.6%.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Roche sues Novartis subsidiary over lung drug patent
A subsidiary of Swiss drugmaker Roche, Genentech, accused a Novartis unit, Sandoz, of infringing one of its patents, according to a complaint filed in a New Jersey court Monday.
The patent covers the drug Esbriet, which is used as a treatment for certain types of lung disease.
Genentech said in the complaint that Sandoz's breach of the patent was "knowing, reckless, and willful" and had resulted in "significant damage " to its company.
Roche has previously attempted to sue Sandoz over the same drug, but the lawsuit was thrown out in March 2022 after a U.S. judge found that parts of the Genentech patents were invalid.
Sandoz said that it is aware of the lawsuit and will defend itself, in response to a request for comment by CNBC.
"Sandoz remains proud to have been able to provide US patients access to cost-effective, generic pirfenidone years earlier than would have been the case if it did not vigorously defend itself in patent challenges," a Novartis spokesperson told CNBC via email.
Shares in both Roche and Novartis were down 1.4% in the first hour of trading.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Goldman Sachs: U.S. ratings downgrade should have 'little direct impact' on financial markets
Fitch Ratings' decision to downgrade its sovereign rating of the U.S. to AA+ from AAA should have "little direct impact" on financial markets, Goldman Sachs said in a note.
The bank said it's "unlikely" that there are major Treasury securities holders who would be forced to sell based on the ratings change.
Fitch Ratings cited "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years," an erosion of governance and a growing general debt burden as reasons for the downgrade.
U.S. stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after the downgrade. Asia-Pacific markets also fell after the news.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
Fitch downgrades U.S. long-term rating to AA+ from AAA
Fitch Ratings cut the United States' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday, citing an erosion of governance and expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years.
In particular, the agency called out brinksmanship in Washington around debt ceiling negotiations earlier this year. President Joe Biden signed a debt limit deal on June 2, just days prior to the X-date of June 5 – the expected date when the nation could default.
"The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management," Fitch said.
-Darla Mercado
CNBC Pro: Want to play the EV boom? Citi names 4 battery stocks — including one it says has nearly 40% upside
The world is in the early stages of a long process of electrification, and the competitive landscape will favor battery makers, according to Citi.
Citi names its top global pick, saying it looks well positioned to benefit from long-term growth in the global electric vehicle market. It also listed three others.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
CNBC Pro: Here’s where to invest $100,000 right now, according to the pros
Despite concerns of an economic slowdown and rising rates, the stock market's strong start to 2023 has been dubbed one of the "most hated rallies in recent memory" by some commentators.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 20% this year primarily due to the outperformance of stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Alphabet. Investment bank UBS had previously estimated that the index's return would fall to only 1.6% without the top seven stocks.
Given this backdrop, investors with an investment budget of $100,000 might wonder where and how much to invest in each asset class. CNBC Pro sought advice from investment managers and wealth advisors on this matter.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open lower Wednesday, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE 100 is seen to drop 39.5 points to 7,626.9, while Germany's DAX looks set to fall 137.6 points to 16,126.7. France's CAC is anticipated to dip 50.7 points to 7,357.3 points, and Italy's MIB looks to be down 193.7 points to 29,343.8.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton