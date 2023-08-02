Europe markets lower as investors digest earnings and U.S. rating downgrade

A subsidiary of Swiss drugmaker Roche, Genentech, accused a Novartis unit, Sandoz, of infringing one of its patents, according to a complaint filed in a New Jersey court Monday.

The patent covers the drug Esbriet, which is used as a treatment for certain types of lung disease.

Genentech said in the complaint that Sandoz's breach of the patent was "knowing, reckless, and willful" and had resulted in "significant damage " to its company.

Roche has previously attempted to sue Sandoz over the same drug, but the lawsuit was thrown out in March 2022 after a U.S. judge found that parts of the Genentech patents were invalid.

Sandoz said that it is aware of the lawsuit and will defend itself, in response to a request for comment by CNBC.

"Sandoz remains proud to have been able to provide US patients access to cost-effective, generic pirfenidone years earlier than would have been the case if it did not vigorously defend itself in patent challenges," a Novartis spokesperson told CNBC via email.

Shares in both Roche and Novartis were down 1.4% in the first hour of trading.

