Hollywood producers seek sit-down with striking writers, the first sign of stalemate break

Picketers walk outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, CA on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 as the Writers Guild of America strike enters the sixth week.

As the Hollywood writers strike nears its 100th day and pressure from striking actors mounts, producers are asking for a meeting.

The Writers Guild of America told screenwriters that Carol Lombardini, the studio negotiator, requested to talk Friday about the possibility of resuming negotiations with the guild.

"As we've said before, be wary of rumors," the guild warned members Tuesday. "Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us."

The Friday meeting doesn't guarantee that producers and writers will resume talks, but it's the first sign of movement in a stalemate between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the WGA, which began in early May.

The request from producers comes as pressure on the AMPTP to resolve labor disputes has mounted in recent weeks.

Tens of thousands of actors joined the picket lines last month, bringing Hollywood productions to a standstill and marking the first simultaneous actors and writers strike since 1960.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, led by president Fran Drescher, have towed a hard line with the AMPTP, publicly criticizing studio executives and holding firm to their demands.

Hollywood performers are looking to improve wages, working conditions, and health and pension benefits, as well as create guardrails for the use of artificial intelligence in future television and film productions. Additionally, the union is seeking more transparency from streaming services about viewership so that residual payments can be made equitable to linear TV.

"As we've stated publicly and privately every day since July 12, we are ready willing and able to return to the table at any time," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator. "We have not heard from the AMPTP since July 12 when they told us they would not be willing to continue talks for quite some. The only way a strike comes to an end is through the parties talking and we urge them to return to the table so that we can get the industry back to work as soon as possible."

The AMPTP said in a statement it remains "committed to finding a path to mutually beneficial deals with both unions."