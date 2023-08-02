CNBC Investing Club

Humana calms Wall Street's jitters with quarterly results, clearing way for stock to run higher

The Humana headquarters office stands in Louisville, Kentucky.
Humana (HUM) reported second-quarter results Wednesday that were much better than feared, sending its stock price soaring and giving us the confidence to stick with the jilted health insurer.