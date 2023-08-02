Didn't win the Mega Millions $1.05 billion jackpot? You can get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme

Nobody won the Mega Millions $1.05 billion jackpot during Tuesday night's drawing. But lottery players can still win a little something on Wednesday from Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut chain announced Tuesday it would be giving away free classic doughnuts to anyone who showed their non-winning lottery ticket at participating locations on August 1 and 2.

It's probably not as exciting a prize as a few hundred million dollars, but a sweet treat you don't have to pay for may make your day a little brighter. You're way more likely to be able to score your free doughnut than you were to win the jackpot, anyway. The bakery chain has 375 locations throughout 42 states, according to its website.

Your odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot? Roughly 1 in 302 million.

And though no one hit the jackpot Tuesday night, seven people won $1 million prizes and another 135 people won $10,000 prizes.

You'll have another chance to win soon, and the jackpot is even bigger. On Friday August 4, the Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be around $1.25 billion, the fourth-largest in the game's history. Mega Millions did already have a billion-dollar jackpot winner once this year, back in January.

Though the prize is over $1 billion, jackpot winners don't become billionaires overnight, thanks to a 37% federal tax rate that would automatically bring a $1.25 billion prize down to $787.5 million, according to Powerball's tax calculator.

State taxes could bring that total down even further, but that could still buy a Krispy Kreme doughnut… or a few dozen.

