Stop worrying about how much your kid is napping, study says: There's a lot of 'parental anxiety around sleep'

Babies who nap more frequently might have a smaller vocabulary and lower cognitive skills, according to a new study published in the medical journal JCPP Advances.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia studied 463 babies who were between eight-months-old and three-years-old. Parents of the children were asked about their kids' sleep patterns, ability to focus on a task, ability to remember information, and about the number of words that their child understood and could say.

"There is a lot of parental anxiety around sleep," Teodora Gliga, a professor of psychology at the University of East Anglia and lead researcher on the paper told ScienceDaily.com. "Parents worry that their kids don't nap as much as expected for their age — or nap too frequently and for too long. But our research shows that how frequently a child naps reflects their individual cognitive need."

Some babies are more efficient at consolidating information while they sleep, therefore need to sleep less.

This doesn't mean you should limit how much your child naps in hopes of widening their vocabulary, she says. Let your child naps as much as they need.