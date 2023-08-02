CNBC Daily Open: Could the market bears be right?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on July 18, 2023 in New York City.

Asian markets plunge

U.S. stocks traded mixed Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, once again, outperforming other major indexes. Asia-Pacific markets fell Wednesday as sentiment sank after Fitch cut the U.S.'s credit rating. Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined by as much as 2% throughout the day.

Credit rating cut

Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating from AAA to AA+. "In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters," said the ratings agency. Fitch also forecast the possibility of a "mild" U.S. recession in the fourth quarter this year. Stock futures slid on the news.

Third indictment for Trump

Former U.S. Donald Trump was criminally charged Tuesday in connection with his efforts to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. That's the third criminal indictment against Trump. No other U.S. president, current or former, has ever faced criminal charges.

Food prices heating up

Malaysia's reliance on Indian rice means it's most vulnerable to India's ban on exports of non-basmati white rice, according to an analysis by Barclays. But many other Asian, Middle East and African nations will be affected too. With both rice and wheat prices jumping in recent weeks, analysts are worried food prices globally will rocket.

