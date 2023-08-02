CNBC Daily Open: Market bears refuse to concede

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 26, 2023 in New York City.

Dow shows strength again

U.S. stocks traded mixed Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, once again, outperforming other major indexes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index lost 0.89%, with all major bourses and sectors closing lower, as investors digest news that euro zone factory activity in July fell at the fastest pace since May 2020.

Jolt of good news

Employment vacancies in June totaled 9.58 million, according to a Labor Department report. That figure dipped slightly from the 9.62 million in May and is the lowest since April. Layoffs also edged down from 1.55 million in May to 1.53 million in June. The slightly tighter labor market, in combination with companies holding on to workers, reinforce the possibility of cooling inflation without a recession.

Third indictment for Trump

Former U.S. Donald Trump was criminally charged Tuesday in connection with his efforts to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. That's the third criminal indictment against Trump. No other U.S. president, current or former, has ever faced criminal charges.

Securities, actually

Cryptocurrencies are considered securities regardless of how they are sold, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said on Monday. This allows the Securities and Exchange Commission to pursue charges against Terraform Labs. Rakoff's opinion contradicts an earlier ruling from the same district court that said Ripple may not always be categorized as a security, but will not affect it.

