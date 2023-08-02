Susquehanna downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line, says post-Covid recovery has a long way to go

Susquehanna said it's "setting sail" on Norwegian Cruise Line . The firm downgraded its rating on Norwegian Cruise Line shares to neutral from positive. It maintained its price target of $17, which implies 12.4% downside from Tuesday's close. The stock fell more than 3% Wednesday during premarket trading. Shares have jumped more than 58% in 2023 — but the rally is weak compared with peers Royal Caribbean and Carnival, which have surged 117.3% and 123.2%, respectively. Although the company's second-quarter earnings topped Wall Street's estimates, the stock on Tuesday subsequently dropped more than 12% on weaker-than-expected guidance for the third quarter. NCLH RCL,CCL YTD mountain Cruise company stocks in 2023 "Despite a constructive mid-term guide from NCLH (e.g., > 70% of sales over the last 90 days were for 2024 and 2025 sailings), it's clear the liner is still in the early-to-middle innings of its turnaround, with the return to pre-pandemic adjusted EBITDA margins going to take 'some time,'" analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos said in a Wednesday note. The analyst added that while newly-promoted CEO Harry Sommer offered a "broad outline" for a long-term strategy to return to its margins levels prior to the pandemic, "more explicit tactical plans" may be needed. To be sure, Stathoulopoulos highlighted various enterprise initiatives and efforts toward changing the company's core culture. He added that the company is "leaving no stone unturned" toward cost-cutting measures across the board. "While we view NCLH's 'soft' long-term plan as strategically sound, absent a more formal or explicit long-term guide … and given lingering macro uncertainty, we see better risk/reward in peer [Royal Caribbean]," Stathoulopoulos added. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.