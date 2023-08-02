Judge resets cypto couple plea hearings ahead of Trump appearance in D.C. court

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., reset the times for Thursday's plea hearings of the "Crypto Couple" accused of trying to launder $4.5 billion in stolen bitcoin in anticipation of a scheduled appearance in the same courthouse later in the day by former President Donald Trump, on a new criminal indictment.

The order came after people had already begun lining up outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse, in the hope of getting a seat at Trump's arraignment.

Trump was charged Tuesday on four felony counts related to his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

The former president was summoned to appear in U.S. District Court in Washington at 4 p.m. ET Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. The Department of Justice expects him to be there in person.

The bitcoin couple, Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein and Heather "Razzlekahn" Rhiannon Morgan, were already due to appear in the same court on the same day for separate plea hearings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively. Court filings last month suggested that they will plead guilty at those hearings.

But on Wednesday, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly moved Lichtenstein's hearing to 9:30 a.m. and his wife Morgan's hearing to 11 a.m. Thursday.

The judge's order said the rescheduling was "due to exigent circumstances."