Wall Street misses the big picture on Apple by focusing on softer iPhone sales

Ahead of Club name Apple 's (AAPL) second-quarter results Thursday, some on Wall Street have warned the company could be weighed down by weakening iPhone sales. But such a view is short-sighted. The tech giant's rapid expansion into emerging markets like India, its diverse revenue streams and reported efforts to build out its artificial intelligence capabilities continue to make it an "own it, don't trade it" stock. Even as Apple has joined other Big Tech names in largely weathering economic uncertainty this year — shares are up more than 56% year-to-date — the iPhone maker is still set to post its third-consecutive quarterly revenue decline when it reports after the bell Thursday. Analysts on Wall Street estimate $81.7 billion in sales, which would constitute a roughly 2.3% annual decline, according to FactSet. But JPMorgan argued Wednesday that Apple's "inherent diversification" makes it an "earnings compounder" with recurring revenues. Analysts at JPMorgan called out "upside in several aspects of the business, as well as financial, that remain underappreciated by investors, namely the transformation of the company to services, growth in the installed base, technology leadership and optionality around capital deployment." Similarly, in a research note Wednesday, analysts at Wedbush calculated the services business to be worth $1.3 trillion to $1.4 trillion for Apple's sum-of-the parts valuation, adding that it "remains an underappreciated asset by the Street with many naysayers still not believers in the 'new Apple valuation' reset in motion." Apple's second-quarter earnings could also benefit from the catalysts that have boosted other tech firms that reported over the past month, the analysts argued. "With Big Tech showing impressive resiliency and upticks (cloud, digital advertising, AI revolution) during earnings season the last few weeks, now the baton is handed to the tactician" CEO Steve Cook," the Wedbush analysts wrote. AAPL YTD mountain Apple (AAPL) year-to-date performance. India as a catalyst Key among Apple's diversification efforts are its plans to expand its presence in India. The country has become one of the top-five iPhone markets over the past quarter for Apple, according to Counterpoint Research. In April, Cook traveled to India when the company opened its first two retail stores there. The chief executive later told CNBC in June that India represents a “huge opportunity” for iPhone maker. In a note to clients last week, Morgan Stanley forecasted that India could comprise 15% of Apple’s revenue growth over the next five years. The push into India comes amid forecasts of outsized sales declines in key markets like China. UBS in June cited "persistent softness in developed markets and data that indicates growth is likely to remain under pressure." Greater China — a descriptor Apple uses to denote mainland China, along with Hong Kong and Taiwan — is the company’s third-largest sales region after the Americas and Europe, but has posted two consecutive quarters of revenue declines, driven by weaker iPhone sales. At the same time, Apple has moved production away from China to India, a move that should help it lock up more market share in the southeast Asian nation, which currently stands at around 5%. AI capabilities Elsewhere, Apple has reportedly been working on its own generative AI software, according to Bloomberg , which cited people with knowledge of the efforts last month. Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. And in June, Apple unveiled Vision Pro, the company's new augmented-reality headset that utilizes machine learning and AI. “With the official intro of Vision Pro, we expect Apple’s updated comments on its AI aspirations to be a focus (albeit likely very high-level)" when Apple reports Thursday, Wells Fargo analysts predicted in a recent note. Morgan Stanley in April argued AI is reaching an inflection point, offering a $6 trillion AI opportunity , and is "poised to revolutionize online search, commerce and content." Bottom line Overall, we’re bullish on Apple's expansion into India because it’s a massive growth opportunity for the company. If the momentum continues, India's growing middle class could significantly expand Apple's customer base, as well. Given China's stalling economic recovery and escalating tensions with the U.S., it's positive that Apple is working to diversify its supply chain. Still, Wall Street is torn over iPhones sales and whether they will come in softer on Thursday. If there's a sales lull for the quarter, we won't be concerned. Instead, we're focused on Apple's installed base and services records , which outweigh a weaker three-month performance from the vantage point of long-term investors. We're also looking to see what the company will say about services revenue streams following Apple's recent partnership with Major League Soccer to develop a new streaming option. And, lastly, although the Bloomberg report hasn't been confirmed, an AI experience built into Apple devices would be an entirely new feature for users could be a game-changer for the company's product offerings. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images