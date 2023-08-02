CNBC Investing Club

Wall Street misses the big picture on Apple by focusing on softer iPhone sales

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Ahead of Club name Apple's (AAPL) second-quarter results Thursday, some on Wall Street have warned the company could be weighed down by weakening iPhone sales. But such a view is short-sighted. The tech giant's rapid expansion into emerging markets like India, its diverse revenue streams and reported efforts to build out its artificial intelligence capabilities continue to make it an "own it, don't trade it" stock.