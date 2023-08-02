Borrowers should avoid getting hopes up for Biden's next round of student loan forgiveness, expert says

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on June 30, 2023.

After the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's original student loan forgiveness plan, Biden said he would pursue a new path to deliver relief to holders of federal educational debt.

This second attempt may leave more people out.

"Borrowers should avoid getting their hopes up for forgiveness," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

At the end of June, the high-court justices ruled that the executive branch didn't have the authority to widely cancel people's debts.

As a result, the Biden administration may now try to narrow the reach of the aid, experts say.

"That would be easier to justify in front of a court that is skeptical of broad authority," said Luke Herrine, assistant professor of law at the University of Alabama.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.