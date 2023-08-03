Trump arraignment live updates: Ex-president says he's going to D.C. to be arrested

Former president Donald Trump speaks to staff and reporters aboard his airplane, known as "Trump Force One," on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, N.C.

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he is heading to Washington, D.C., to be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing before a federal magistrate judge will take place at 4 p.m. ET, according to the Department of Justice.

The four-count indictment charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, attempted obstruction and conspiracy against rights.

Trump, a leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has already pleaded not guilty in two other criminal cases. He was last arraigned in June on federal charges stemming from his retention of classified records after he left office in 2021.

The E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse, where the arraignment will take place, is just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol where, on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob of the then-president's supporters broke through police barricades and forced members of Congress to flee for their safety.

The mob, made up of people who believed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was rigged through widespread election fraud, temporarily blocked Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

As the chaos played out, Trump and his co-conspirators "exploited the disruption" by pushing lawmakers to delay the certification, the indictment alleges

Key points: