LIVE UPDATES
Apple earnings live updates: What analysts are looking for
Apple will post its fiscal third-quarter earnings after the bell. The stock is up 48% so far in 2023 as investors value the company's strong cash flow, but they will be watching the company's forecasted data points closely to see what demand looks like in the second half of the year.
Apple is expected to post its third consecutive year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue on Thursday, according to FactSet estimates, with declines in iPhone, iPad, Wearables, and Mac sales. However, analysts expect the company's profitable services division to be a bright spot, rising over 5%.
But more important than Apple's results for the quarter — which would be in line with the company's previously disclosed data points — is what it might say about how it sees demand for its products in the September quarter. Apple's forward-looking statements may also give clues to the state of global economies, and whether consumer confidence is wavering or strengthening.
Apple hasn't provided guidance since 2020, citing uncertainty, but it gives investors data points that they can use to figure out whether Apple expects sales to rise or fall.
Here's what Wall Street is expecting, per Refinitiv estimates:
- Revenue: $81.7 billion
- EPS: $1.19 per share
- iPhone revenue: $39.9 billion
- iPad revenue: $6.4 billion
- Mac revenue: $6.6 billion
- Other products: $8.4 billion
- Services: $20.8 billion
Apple's June quarter is typically the slowest of the year
The June period is typically Apple's slowest quarter of the year, while its fourth fiscal quarter — the September quarter — captures back-to-school laptop spending, and sometimes, a few days of new iPhone model sales, depending on when new devices go on sale.
In Apple's fiscal Q3 2022, for example, Apple reported $83 billion in revenue, up 2% year-over-year. But in its September quarter, fiscal Q4, it reported $90.15 billion in revenue, up 8.1% year-over-year.
-- Kif Leswing