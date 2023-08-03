Apple's most profitable line of business is making up for some hardware struggles

Apple's third-quarter earnings report on Thursday showed a revenue decline in the company's most iconic hardware products — iPhone, iPad and Mac. The current period could also be rough.

But offsetting the hardware softness is accelerating growth in services, Apple's most profitable business. That's the division that includes subscriptions, warranties, licensing fees, and Apple Pay. In the June quarter, services grew over 8% to $21.2 billion in sales, speeding up from 5.5% the prior period. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the unit will grow even faster, Apple said.

The division's growth was "better than we expected," Apple CEO Tim Cook told investors on Thursday.

Apple's services business is critical for shareholders because it has stronger margins than hardware products, is more predictable because of recurring billing, and provides more ways for the company to make money from its installed base of over 2 billion devices. Gross margin for services in the June quarter was 70.5%, almost double the 35.4% margin for all of Apple's hardware products.

"It goes from the fact that our install base continues to grow, so we got a larger pool of customers, to the fact that our customers are more engaged, as we have more transacting accounts and paid accounts on the ecosystem," CFO Luca Maestri said on the earnings call.

Sales of iPads and Macs could fall double-digit percentages on an annual basis, though the company expects iPhone sales do better than the 2% decline the business posted in the latest quarter.

Apple won't set growth records for its services business, which topped 38% at one point during the pandemic. But the business is larger now, and analysts expect it to post almost $60 billion in total sales in fiscal 2023.

"We know that there's a lot of customers that we have that are very familiar with our ecosystem, they're engaged in the ecosystem," Maestri said. "Still, today, they're using only the portion of the ecosystem that is free, and so we think that by offering better content and more content over time, we're going to be able to attract more of them as paid customers."