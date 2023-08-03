LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets fall as Wall Street sees sell-off after U.S. credit downgrade
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets extended their losses on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's sell-off after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the United States' long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+.
In Asia, investors will be watching the Caixin private survey for China's service sector activity in July.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,403, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 19,517,38. Hong Kong will also see private surveys for its July business activity
Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 0.95% on its open, while the Topix also fell 0.9%.
South Korea's Kospi fell 0.11% and the Kosdaq was also down 0.88%. South Korean internet giant Kakao saw its second quarter net profit fall by 44%, prompting a slide in its shares.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.57%, and Australia will release its trade balance for June later on Wednesday.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground, with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling 2.17% and seeing its worst day since February. The S&P 500 pulled back 1.38%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.98%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Samantha Subin contributed to this report
Kakao net profit slumps 44% year-on-year in second quarter
South Korean internet giant Kakao Corporation saw its profits tumble by 44% year on year in the second quarter to 56.3 billion South Korean won ($43.4 million).
The company explained that the fall in profits were from a high base due to a stock disposal gain seen in the same period last year.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit slid 12%. Still, revenue for the second quarter increased 12% year on year to 2.04 trillion won.
This is also the first quarter after Kakao subsidiary Kakao Entertainment acquired a 39.9% stake in K-pop agency SM Entertainment, ending a high profile takeover battle with entertainment rival Hybe, which manages supergroup BTS
— Lim Hui Jie
A peek under the hood shows a broad-based selloff in S&P 500
The selloff in the S&P 500 Wednesday was broad based, with 413 stocks declining in the broader index. There were 87 advancers in the benchmark.
The biggest loser was backup power generator company Generac, which was last down by more than 23%. Paycom Software and SolarEdge Technologies dropped more than 18%.
The best-performing stock was Waters Corporation. That name was up by more than 7% in afternoon trading.
— Sarah Min
Communication services, information technology stocks lead declines
Communication services and information technology stocks lagged during Wednesday's session, falling more than 2% each.
The communication services sector dropped 2.1%. Electronic Arts led the declines, last down nearly 7%. Take-Two Interactive and Meta Platforms dropped more than 3% each, while Alphabet, Walt Disney and Netflix all fell more than 2%.
Information technology names were among the worst-performing stocks, with the sector last down 2.5%. SolarEdge was the biggest laggard, cratering nearly 19% on disappointing guidance. First Solar dropped more than 6%.
Advanced Micro Devices tumbled more than 7% despite better-than-expected results. The downward move rippled across the semiconductor and software industries, with Nvidia and Micron Technology last down 5.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Palo Alto Networks edged 7% lower.
— Samantha Subin
Chinese tech stocks fall after regulators float child smartphone rules
Shares of Chinese technology stocks were under pressure on Wednesday after regulators in China proposed limits on the use of smartphones for minors.
The proposed rules call for a "minor mode" for smartphones that limits both time use and content that can be accessed, depending on how old a child is.
Shares of JD.com, Baidu and Alibaba all fell more than 2% in morning trading. Shares of Tencent Music and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) fell more than 3%.
— Jesse Pound
Yellen downplays Fitch debt downgrade
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that she disagreed with Fitch's decision to downgrade the U.S.' debt.
"The change by Fitch Ratings announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data," Yellen said in a statement. "Fitch's quantitative ratings model declined markedly between 2018 and 2020 – and yet Fitch is announcing its change now, despite the progress that we see in many of the indicators that Fitch relies on for its decision."
"Many of these measures, including those related to governance, have shown improvement over the course of this Administration, with the passage of bipartisan legislation to address the debt limit, invest in infrastructure, and make other investments in America's competitiveness," Yellen added.
— Fred Imbert