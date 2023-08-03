Asia markets fall as Wall Street sees sell-off after U.S. credit downgrade

Central Hong Kong and the IFC tower seen from the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. (Photo by Marc Fernandes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets extended their losses on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's sell-off after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the United States' long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+.

In Asia, investors will be watching the Caixin private survey for China's service sector activity in July.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,403, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 19,517,38. Hong Kong will also see private surveys for its July business activity

Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 0.95% on its open, while the Topix also fell 0.9%.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.11% and the Kosdaq was also down 0.88%. South Korean internet giant Kakao saw its second quarter net profit fall by 44%, prompting a slide in its shares.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.57%, and Australia will release its trade balance for June later on Wednesday.