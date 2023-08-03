Bill Ackman says he's shorting 30-year Treasury bills, and yields could hit 5.5% 'soon'

Bill Ackman attends Legion of Honour Award Ceremony and Dinner for Olivia Tournay Flatto at the Park Avenue Armory on October 19, 2022 in New York City.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he is betting against 30-year U.S. Treasurys as a hedge against the impact of long-term rates on stocks in "a world with persistent 3% inflation."

Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, also said he is "short in size" on the 30-year U.S. Treasurys because it's "a high probability standalone bet."

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Ackman said he believes this to be one of the few macro investments that "still offer reasonably asymmetric payoffs" — where the potential for upside gains is greater than the downside risk.

"We implement these hedges by purchasing options rather than shorting bonds outright," Ackman said said late Wednesday. "There are many times in history where the bond market reprices the long end of the curve in a matter of weeks, and this seems like one of those times."

The hedge fund manager's bearish comments come a day after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the U.S.'s long-term rating to AA+ from AAA, drawing ire from the White House and underscoring grave concerns regarding the growing U.S. fiscal deficit.

Ackman argued that if U.S. inflation is 3% in the long term instead of 2%, 30-year Treasury yields could hit 5.5% "and it can happen soon."

U.S. inflation stood at 3% in June, while yields on 30-year Treasury hit 4.2% — its highest since early November.