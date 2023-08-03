Bank of America, Chevron and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about which stocks, bonds and funds to buy, hold or sell. Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures laid out his technical thesis on how Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase could break out if either were to trade above current share price resistance levels. Finally, Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors shared why she prefers Chevron over Exxon Mobil as an energy play.