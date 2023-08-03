Cramer's Lightning Round: Stanley Black & Decker is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Ultra Clean's year-to-date stock performance.

Ultra Clean : "I like Ultra Clean Holdings very much, but the problem is is that I really like the industrial gases that are delivered by Ultra Clean and that means you should buy Linde, which is owned by my charitable trust."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Nikola's year-to-date performance.

Nikola : "Nikola is a meme stock, it's a controlled stock. It doesn't have anything to do with what's really going on at the company. It's got a very big short position, it can continue to go or not."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Pioneer's year-to-date stock performance.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Stanley Black & Decker's year-to-date stock performance.

Stanley Black & Decker : "...they're doing incredibly well, I can't believe that the stock's back under $100, because I think you [buy, buy, buy]."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Allegro Microsystems' year-to-date stock performance.

Allegro Microsystems : "It's expensive, I know that everybody wants to buy anything involving any kind of semiconductor. I don't like that, I want to hold off and let that group come in."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon TotalEnergies' year-to-date stock performance.

TotalEnergies : "I do like Pioneer more than Total, I think Pioneer is a better run company and I would rather see you in PXD."

