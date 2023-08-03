European markets set to open choppy ahead of Bank of England rate decision

European markets are set to open choppy as investors continue to assess earnings season and await the Bank of England's rate decision, expected midday Thursday.

The Bank looks set to hike rates as it continues to tackle sticky U.K. inflation. Analysts are mostly expecting a 25 basis point increase to 5.25%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.35% lower in the previous session, with all sectors and bourses in negative territory. Mining and retail stocks were the biggest downward pressures on the index, both down around 2.7%.

Asia-Pacific markets extended their losses on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's sell-off after Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States' long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+. U.S. futures were little changed.