LIVE UPDATES
European markets set to open choppy ahead of Bank of England rate decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are set to open choppy as investors continue to assess earnings season and await the Bank of England's rate decision, expected midday Thursday.
The Bank looks set to hike rates as it continues to tackle sticky U.K. inflation. Analysts are mostly expecting a 25 basis point increase to 5.25%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.35% lower in the previous session, with all sectors and bourses in negative territory. Mining and retail stocks were the biggest downward pressures on the index, both down around 2.7%.
Asia-Pacific markets extended their losses on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's sell-off after Fitch Ratings downgraded the United States' long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+. U.S. futures were little changed.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open mixed Thursday, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE is anticipated to move 16.7 points higher to 7553.8, Germany's DAX 2.5 points higher to 16,007.2, and France's CAC up 2 points to 7305.5.
Italy's MIB is expected to fall 59.5 points to 29,043.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
CNBC Pro: Investor says S&P 500 will hit 5,000, names stocks to buy in that scenario
Some on Wall Street are getting increasingly bullish on the S&P 500, raising their price targets for the index.
Oppenheimer Asset Management was the latest to do so. It increased its year-end S&P 500 price target from 4,400 to 4,900 — the highest in CNBC's Market Strategist survey. That follows Citi raising its S&P 500 target to 4,600 last week from 4,000.
Financial services firm Sanders Morris Harris is even more bullish. Its chairman George Ball told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" last week that he believes the S&P 500 can go up to 5,000 by year-end. That represents a potential upside of about 9% from Tuesday's close.
Ball shares his stock picks given that scenario, including some that look set for "sneaky gains."
— Weizhen Tan
Yellen downplays Fitch debt downgrade
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that she disagreed with Fitch's decision to downgrade the U.S.' debt.
"The change by Fitch Ratings announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data," Yellen said in a statement. "Fitch's quantitative ratings model declined markedly between 2018 and 2020 – and yet Fitch is announcing its change now, despite the progress that we see in many of the indicators that Fitch relies on for its decision."
"Many of these measures, including those related to governance, have shown improvement over the course of this Administration, with the passage of bipartisan legislation to address the debt limit, invest in infrastructure, and make other investments in America's competitiveness," Yellen added.
— Fred Imbert
CNBC Pro: Cost of hedging against a sell-off is at a 15-year low, Bank of America says. Here's how to do it
The cost of hedging against a potential stock market downturn has hit a 15-year low, according to research by Bank of America.
The Wall Street bank named a "cheap" options trade that will benefit investors if the S&P 500 fell by 10% over the next 12 months.
— Ganesh Rao