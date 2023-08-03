Burned by the European heat, travelers are seeking new destinations this summer

An unusual summer scorcher or a new normal?

Some travelers aren't waiting to find out if this year's heat wave in southern Europe is an anomaly or part of a longer-term pattern caused by climate change.

Tom Marchant, co-founder of the London-based luxury travel operator Black Tomato, told CNBC that his company has already seen a shift in interest from travelers hoping to avoid the searing summer heat.

"We're seeing strong interest and desire to take advantage of the Scandi summer," he said. "Scandinavian destinations like Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland are seeing a pronounced rise from the sales front."