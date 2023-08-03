Burned by the European heat, travelers are seeking new destinations this summer
An unusual summer scorcher or a new normal?
Some travelers aren't waiting to find out if this year's heat wave in southern Europe is an anomaly or part of a longer-term pattern caused by climate change.
Tom Marchant, co-founder of the London-based luxury travel operator Black Tomato, told CNBC that his company has already seen a shift in interest from travelers hoping to avoid the searing summer heat.
"We're seeing strong interest and desire to take advantage of the Scandi summer," he said. "Scandinavian destinations like Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland are seeing a pronounced rise from the sales front."
'Scandi summer' trend
Interest in visiting the Mediterranean dropped by 10% from June to November this year, according to data published by the European Travel Commission. The summer of 2022 was Europe's hottest on record.
On the flip side, summer bookings to Scandinavia are up 37% from last year, Marchant said, citing his company's data.
"And we expect this will continue to climb," he said.
A "Scandi summer" trend is evident among summer home renters too, according to Expedia Group.
German travelers, in particular, are shifting their vacation searches on Vrbo northward, with interest in southern Norway rising 35% in the first two weeks of July from the same period in June, according to Expedia Group.