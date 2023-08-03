Food delivery apps Grab and Foodpanda expand into dine-in services as explosive growth stalls

Customers dining at Boat Quay in the Central Business District of Singapore. Bryan van der Beek | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Angele said the company sees "a huge potential in dine-in" and it can become "very, very sizable" for Foodpanda. Food delivery is currently still Foodpanda's largest business, followed by grocery delivery, he said. Last week, Foodpanda announced a collaboration with Singapore-based restaurant solutions provider TabSquare to automate food ordering processes through digital menus, QR ordering and more. TabSquare was fully acquired by Foodpanda's parent company Delivery Hero in 2021. In June, food delivery service AirAsia Food launched dine-in services in collaboration with restaurant reservation platform eatigo. In Thailand, it even offers a queuing service which allows users to book riders to queue up for them at restaurants.

Tay Chuen Jein, head of deliveries for Singapore at Grab, said at the time when the firm launched GrabFood's Dine-in service that offering these discounts "makes eating out more affordable." "It not only helps our users discover restaurants to go to, but also makes eating out more affordable as several merchant-partners are offering attractive dine-in vouchers that can be purchased through the app," Tay said in a press release. Jonathan Woo, a senior analyst at Phillip Securities Research, said that with dining out costs increasing with higher inflation, "consumers are also looking for deals to save costs wherever they can, and there's almost no better feeling than having a good meal at a discount." He said Grab can "indirectly generate incremental revenue from dine-in services." In this instance, revenues are derived from commission fees for each dine-in voucher purchase. "Increasing monetization from existing users is significantly more cost effective, while also raising awareness for F&B merchants," said Woo.

Food delivery apps want to help [restaurants] get some business in terms of dining in and booking. So I think it's a very natural thing to do. Sachin Mittal Head of telecom, media and internet sector research, DBS Bank