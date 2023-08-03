An airplane pilot went viral for scolding his passengers—Harvard expert says it's great leadership: 'Bravo'

When a video of an American Airlines pilot scolding his passengers during a pre-flight announcement went viral, some people deemed it patronizing.

Others, including a Harvard University expert, are hailing the pilot's speech as an example of strong leadership — at a time when passengers desperately need it.

"I say bravo to the American Airlines pilot. He has every right to do that. He's the captain of the flight, and he's in charge of what happens," Bill George, an executive fellow at Harvard Business School and author of "True North: Emerging Leader Edition," tells CNBC Make It. "If something goes wrong, he has the obligation to go back to the nearest airport and land ... and no passenger likes that."

In the video, which started circulating last week, the pilot set some ground rules for his passengers — including what they should expect from their flight attendants, and how they should treat each other during the journey.

"Remember, the flight attendants are here for your safety. After that they're here to make your flight more enjoyable," the pilot said. "They're going to take care of you guys but you will listen to what they have to say because they represent my will in the cabin, and my will is what matters."