Hasbro sells off costly production studio, taking a page from Mattel's playbook

Four years after acquiring Toronto-based production studio eOne, Hasbro is selling it off to Lionsgate.

The deal, announced Thursday, is valued at $500 million. That price tag consists of $375 million in cash and the assumption of production financing loans.

The Rhode Island-based toymaker plans on using the proceeds to pay down its floating rate debt as it refocuses on its toy and game businesses. Without eOne, Hasbro will also return to licensing and partnerships with studios to fund entertainment projects for brands like Dungeons and Dragons, PlayDoh, Magic: The Gathering and Transformers.

"This announcement is consistent with our expectations, but should be welcomed news (in our opinion) for investors, as we believe the divestiture leads to higher cash flow generation and earnings power for the biz," wrote Drew Crum, analyst at Stifel, in a research note Thursday.

Hasbro acquired eOne in 2019 for $4 billion, a price tag that included coveted preschool brands like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Hasbro retains ownership of those properties in the wake of the eOne sale. Lionsgate will get access to eOne's library of nearly 6,500 titles, including "Grey's Anatomy," "The Rookie," "Yellow Jackets" and "The Woman King."

Hasbro initially sought to sell eOne back in November so that it could divest television and film projects that were not directly supporting its brands.

"We had thought Hasbro would have been able to receive a higher price for eOne, but are at least glad to have some finality to the sales process and have the company move forward with its Blueprint 2.0 strategy," wrote Eric Handler, managing director at Roth MKM, in a research note Thursday.

The company noted that the eOne business had been spending around $500 million to $600 million in production dollars annually, an expense that Hasbro will not be making going forward.

The sale coincidentally comes amid the writers and actors strike, which has essentially shutdown Hollywood. This disruption is expected to push full-year revenue for the toymaker down 3% to 6%, the company said Thursday.

Without eOne, Hasbro will continue to rely on partnerships with studios like Paramount for theatrical releases and television productions.

"We purposely stated in this release that we're a leading toy and game company," said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks during the company's earnings call Thursday. "We are squarely focused on that. And I would say the emphasis is on the gaming part of that."