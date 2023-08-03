AMD says India is a key market for keeping up with the growing demand for high-tech chips

Advanced Micro Devices needs India to keep up with the growing demand for its products, its executive vice president and chief technology officer told CNBC in an exclusive interview.

"We have a global workforce. Our design efforts are global and doubling down on those investments, continuing our growth in India, are all part of what we need to stay pace with the growing demand for our products," Mark Papermaster said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

On Friday, AMD announced its plans to invest approximately $400 million to continue its growth in India. The investment will go toward building the firm's largest design center, which is expected to open before the end of 2023, as well as the addition of about 3,000 engineering roles by the end of 2028.

"We started with a small number of employees in Delhi in 2001. Today, we have over 6,500 full-time employees, and over 3,500 service contractors. So it's with a population of about 10,000 people. And we're really pleased to be growing our investment in India — a huge part of our portfolio and product development," said Papermaster.

AMD is one of the few firms that produces the high-end graphics processing units needed for artificial intelligence. AMD processors can be found in a wide range of devices including computers, servers and gaming consoles.

"We're really excited about MI300, our next generation AI chip. It's going to take on the most powerful AI chip in the industry. And it couldn't come at a more needed time because the industry needs more AI computing power," said Papermaster.

"And we have a design aspect of that being done in India. We now have the India design team touching almost every product that we develop in AMD," said Papermaster.

Ruben Roy, managing director of equity research at financial services firm Stifel, said that AMD is the "only viable alternative" to Nvidia's high-performance H100 and A100 GPUs.